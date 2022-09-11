Missing teenager’s family keeps hope alive

Peniana Vadei [Photo: Supplied]

The family of missing 16-year-old Peniana Vadei has sought traditional assistance from the villages of Komave and Votualailai in Nadroga in the search effort.

Mother, Taina Rokobuli says her family visited representatives of the two villages last night after her daughter went missing during a picnic trip near Maui Bay on Wednesday.

She says her daughter, who is a Year 13 student of Jai Narayan College in Suva was last seen walking along the beach during the picnic.

Rokobuli also lamented the lack of urgency by officers at the Korolevu Police Station when she went to lodge a report of her daughter’s disappearance.

The Makoi resident says her family are keeping their hopes alive that they will be reunited with Peniana soon.

Rokobuli describes Peniana as having strong leadership and moral values and her disappearance was very unlike of her.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says a report was lodged at the Korolevu Police Station and search efforts are continuing.

Anyone with information regarding Peniana’s whereabouts are urged to contact Taina Rokobuli on 2850237 or 7236552.