Missing teen seen jumping off bridge

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 26, 2021 3:40 pm

Security video footage obtained by police investigators shows 17-year-old Aryan Narayan from Wainibokasi, Nausori jumping off the Rewa Bridge.

Narayan’s death gained national attention last week after his body was found in the Rewa River two days after he was reported missing.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirms investigators have gathered witness statements and obtained CCTV footage that determine the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death.

She says two witnesses have also come forward with items belonging to the victim, allegedly found along the Rewa Bridge walkway.

Naisoro adds another witness, a taxi driver – has come forward claiming that he dropped Narayan near a service station outlet in Nausori town.

She adds in the CCTV footage obtained from businesses located near the Rewa Bridge, the victim is seen jumping off the bridge on the 19th of October.

Investigators have relayed their findings to the victim’s family and are now looking into the circumstances that led to the incident.

