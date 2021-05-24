Home

Missing student reunites with family

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 29, 2022 10:30 am
[Source: File Photo]

A 17-year-old student who was reported missing on March 18th at the Lami Police Station has returned home.

Police say the student is a minor and a thorough investigation was conducted to establish where she had been for over a month.

It has been confirmed that she was moving between her friend’s and relatives’ homes.

Police say the student has been counselled.

