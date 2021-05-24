Missing mother and children found

A missing person’s request issued earlier for a mother and her two children is now cancelled.
Police confirm Dipika Devi Prem and her two children, Tanish Pratap and Jacklyn Pratap who were reported missing from their home in Field 40, Lautoka are safe and in good health.
A relative had brought the family to the Lautoka Market Post.
