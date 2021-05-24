Missing man’s search to continue tomorrow

The search for a man who went missing while diving in waters near the Outrigger Passage in Sigatoka will continue tomorrow.
Police say the man had gone diving with two others when he went missing at around mid-day.
A report was received at the Korotogo Community Post whereby a search party was deployed.
The team however had to be called back due to the unfavorable weather condition.
