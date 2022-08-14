Missing man found dead

A man who was reported missing has been found dead.

The body of Ronil Vikash Goundar who was reported missing yesterday was found about 1km away from his home in Saweni Beach Lautoka.

Police is ruling the case as an alleged suicide.

Goundar was last seen on Tuesday the 9th of August in Lautoka where he met a family member and said he was experiencing chest pains and left without saying where he was going.

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

Police investigation continue.