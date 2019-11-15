News
Missing Kalekana teen returns home
September 22, 2020 4:30 pm
The 15-year-old boy who went missing from Kalekana in Lami has returned home safe and sound.
FBC News confirmed this after visiting the settlement today.
He was spending time at a relative place in Raiwai, Suva when his mother lodged the report.
Meanwhile, police have also confirmed the case of three-year-old Talei Raikadroka who went missing from the same settlement, is still open.
