Missing four rescued

Three men and a four-year-old from Cikobia who were reported missing at sea have been found.

The four were located drifting 300km away from Kia Island.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho acknowledged the joint efforts of the Rescue Coordination Center Fiji, Fiji Police, Fiji Navy, Royal New Zealand Air Force and Northern Air.

Qiliho says the passengers have stated that they developed engine problems due to a blockage in fuel supply.

They relied on vegetables and a bottle of water, which was shared amongst them during the three days at sea.

They says once they were located by the aerial team, the aircraft stayed watch over them and dropped food supplies and emergency kits until the rescue team arrived.

Qiliho says the four passengers have been taken to the Labasa Hospital for treatment.