Missing fisherman's body recovered

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
June 4, 2020 8:49 am
Labasa police have this morning found the body of a fisherman who had gone missing in the Labasa River.

The 49 year-old man of Siberia in Labasa had gone out fishing on Tuesday night and failed to return home yesterday morning.

Two search parties from the Labasa Police Station were combing the Labasa River yesterday in search of fisherman but their attempts were futile.

The body has just been recovered from the Labasa River a few minutes ago.

Its being taken to the Labasa Hospital where it will await post moterm examination.

