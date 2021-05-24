Missing fisherman’s body discovered

Police have found the body of Charlie Brown, the fisherman who went missing on Tuesday night.

The body was discovered this morning outside the Suva Harbour.

Spokesperson, Wame Bautolu confirms Brown’s body was found by police divers who were part of the search and rescue team.

Brown of Narere, Stage One went missing at sea while out on a fishing trip with a friend near Nukulau Island on Tuesday afternoon.

It is believed, that Brown fell into the sea after midnight when their fibreglass boat was struck by lightning.

His friend managed to swim ashore and raised the alarm about Brown’s disappearance.

Bautolu says a post-mortem will be conducted soon.