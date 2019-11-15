Home

Missing fisherman's family remain hopeful

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 11, 2020 4:20 pm
Rajendra Swamy's son and wife with relatives at their home in Naduna, Labasa.

The family of missing Labasa fisherman Rajendra Swamy is holding out hope that he will return home soon.

Wife Shireen Swamy says her husband has been fishing for over 30 years now and she is hoping that this experience will help him find his way back home.

Swamy and two other fishermen were reported missing at sea on Monday after failing to return home on Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

They had left Labasa to fish in the Bua waters on the 23rd of November in a blue and orange wooden boat.

According to his wife, the longest Swamy spends time at sea is 12 days as he always comes back with his catch to sell at the Labasa Market.

However, she adds this has been the longest he has been out at sea.

The mother of two is urging police to speed up their search and rescue efforts.

Police, with the help of the Fiji Navy Search and Rescue Center are scouring the Bua waters for the missing men.

