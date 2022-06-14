Missing financial records worry Board

The iTaukei Affairs Board is concerned with the volume of missing financial records at Provincial Council Offices across the country.

Deputy Chief Executive, Josefa Toganivalu says these missing records have delayed the work of the auditors currently assessing financial reports from the past five to nine years.

He adds they are trying to complete an audit of the financial records from 2013 to 2018.

A special task force is currently conducting the audit due to the non-submission of financial statements from the Provincial Council to the Auditor General’s Office.

“So our main concern or challenge now is missing records, so the Auditors will make do what we have in place. Right now we are optimistic that by the end of this year or early next year, we should be able to get the audit up to date.”

Meanwhile, the Auditor General’s Office has so far audited at least 12 financial statements from all 14 Provincial Councils.