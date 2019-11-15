Home

Missing 27-year-old back home safe

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 10, 2020 11:02 am
[Image: Fiji Police Force]

The 27-year-old man who was reported missing last night has been found and is back home safe and sound.

Police officers were deployed early this morning to continue search efforts following the report of an alleged suicide by drowning reported at the Nabua Police Station last night.

The victim returned home and Police have called off the search.

