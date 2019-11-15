Home

News

Missing 20-year-old found in good health

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 2, 2020 4:10 pm
20-year-old Miliana Dilawe who was reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station has been found in good health.

20-year-old Miliana Dilawe who was reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station has been found in good health.

Diwale who was reported missing from her home since the 19th of last month reportedly returned home last Sunday.

Police say that Dilewa was staying with her friend at Sakoca in Tacirua when a missing person report was lodged.

Police are advising parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children and also know their whereabouts.

