News

Missing 15-year-old returns home

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 7, 2020 12:15 pm
Fifteen-year-old Temmy Lesi Lutuvakula has been found and has returned home. [Source: Fiji Police]

Fifteen-year-old Temmy Lesi Lutuvakula has been found and has returned home.

She was found a few days at her uncle’s place in Raiwai a few days after she was reported missing.

Lutuvakula was last seen at her home in Nadera with her mother on the 4th of July.

Police are requesting members of the public to understand the importance of communicating to avoid stress and worry.

