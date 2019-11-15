Missing 15-year-old returns home

Fifteen-year-old Temmy Lesi Lutuvakula has been found and has returned home.

She was found a few days at her uncle’s place in Raiwai a few days after she was reported missing.

Lutuvakula was last seen at her home in Nadera with her mother on the 4th of July.

Police are requesting members of the public to understand the importance of communicating to avoid stress and worry.