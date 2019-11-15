Misinterpreted religion keeps women in violence

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre’s Male advocate Tevita Seruilumi highlighted that religious groups often misinterpret marriage vows to keep women in violent relationships.

Speaking to the 36 police officers from the Southern Division Command Group, Seruilumi says religious groups fail to take action on cases of violence against women.

He says religious groups often talk about forgiveness or reconciliation to women who have been survivors of violence without looking at their pain and suffering.

Seruilumi says churches should help women, promote their human rights and encourage access to justice.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says while a lot of work is now being done in churches to create awareness on violence against women and girls, progress is slow.

Ali adds that there is a need to dismantle patriarchal mindsets to end violence against women and girls.

She says Fiji needs more people to preach in churches, temples and mosques and create awareness on violence against women and girls and be part of prevention plans.