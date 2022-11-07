Misinformation on essential services irresponsible

NFP provisional candidate politician Sashi Kiran (left), WAF Chief Executive, Dr Amit Chanan

The Water Authority of Fiji has today provided clarification on what it says are false claims recently made by National Federation Party provisional candidate politician Sashi Kiran.

Kiran made claims regarding Abaca Village insinuating their water is being sent to Lautoka, instead of being provided to them, as if they are neglected.

WAF Chief Executive, Dr Amit Chanan says this is far from the truth.

He says in 2018, under WAF’s Rural Water Supply Scheme, a piped water system was installed in the village.

He adds the Government funded the System for Abaca Village in the 2017/2018 Financial Year, and the water is completely safe for consumption, as per Public Health’s ongoing monitoring.

Dr Chanan says the village is located approximately 10.8km from WAF’s end of the water main in the Tavakubu Area, and is around 418m above sea level, compared to WAFs highest and biggest Reservoir, which is 115m above sea level.

He adds despite these geographical challenges WAF team still ensured that it fulfilled its lease obligations with the local landholders by installing a Rural Water Supply System.

The WAF CEO says Kiran’s recent comments appear to be misrepresenting the situation by omitting extremely crucial and relevant information when saying that Abaca Village as resource owners are not being provided water, implying that water is being diverted from them to Lautoka residents.

Dr Chanan is requesting all politicians to refrain from spreading misinformation, which leads to unnecessary and unjust anger towards WAF ground teams who work hard to install these rural water systems and maintain our infrastructure.

Dr Chanan says they have completed projects like Waiwai Water Treatment Plant in Ba, and Savusavu and Nabouwalu Water Treatment Plants in the Northern Division, increasing their supply capacity for these areas, and directly addressing water issues.

He adds apart from these projects, the upcoming Project Viria, funded by the Government to the tune of $270 million, will be completed by mid-next year.

He is calling on all politicians to state facts and not politicise WAF during this period.