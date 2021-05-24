Misinformation now gone to the Agriculture sector – Dr Reddy

Misinformation spread by politicians has gone to the Agriculture sector.

While addressing farmers in Nausori, Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says this has led to large tracts of arable land left idle throughout the country.

Dr Reddy says misguided landowners had been on the receiving end as they had lost out on rental income.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they deprived landowners of rental income, causing injustice to members of their mataqali and communities by not guiding them on how to put their land to good use.

Minister Reddy also reiterated that Fiji’s food security can only be guaranteed when farmers put to good use the resources available at their disposal.

He adds there are 90,000 farmers in the country and the best utilization of idle land can help reduce the Agriculture import bill.

Meanwhile, the 12 Sheep and Goat Extension Programme recipients each will receive 20 pine posts, 10 coils of barbed wire, 1 coil No. 8 Wire and 2 kg staples (U-nails).