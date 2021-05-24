Misinformation is hurting sugarcane farmers 

The Fiji Sugar Corporation is concerned with misleading information being published about the organisation.

Chief executive, Bhan Pratap Singh says the FSC plays a vital role in a very important industry of the Fijian economy.

Singh adds everyday Fijians who directly or indirectly rely on the sugarcane industry suffer when thoughtless political statements are made.

Most recently, National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad labelled FSC as “Bankrupt”.

Singh says this is grossly misleading and seeks to tarnish FSC’s reputation as a corporation.

He is assuring farmers, some of whom called him yesterday after reading the NFP statement that FSC is not bankrupt.

Singh says FSC is financially sound, and will continue with the cane payments, urging farmers not to be discouraged.

Singh says moreover, in the interest of transparency, FSC has continued to publish its financials and they have very detailed financials for 20 plus years available publicly on their website.

He says anyone can analyse these reports and see that there are factual errors by the Fiji Labour Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudhry in his media releases.

Singh is urging Chaudhry and Prasad to, for once, think about the sugarcane industry and the thousands of farmers, cane cutters, lorry drivers, and their families who rely on it – instead of trying to use them for their own political fortunes

He adds misleading the public and the farmers like this does not do them any favours – in fact it is detrimental to their livelihoods.

Singh highlights the sugarcane industry and FSC also contribute significantly to the Fijian economy and we need to support it.”

He is urging everyone to refrain from spreading misinformation, not to listen to irresponsible politicians and to contact the FSC directly if any clarification is needed.