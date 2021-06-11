Misinformation can derail COVID containment efforts: Tudravu

The Fiji Police Force is gravely concerned with the way false and misleading information is being used to derail current COVID-19 containment efforts.

This comes after recent accusations were made against the Fiji Police Force on the way a situation was handled in the Sigatoka area.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says while they acknowledge every individual’s rights to freedom of expression, these rights come with a greater sense of responsibility.

Tudravu says all actions and processes followed in the handling of the situation were in accordance with the Public Health Act and it was not done as a form of intimidation to silence critics who were speaking out against ongoing containment efforts as claimed by some.

He stresses that people must understand that the Fiji Police Force will conduct necessary investigations when an issue is brought to their attention to determine the truth before the next course of action is decided.

The Acting Chief of Police says the misinformation is being fuelled by self-centred individuals who are only thinking about advancing their personal agendas without thinking of the consequences their actions have on the greater public and the greater good which is to return to some form of normalcy.

Tudravu says some of those sharing the false information will go to the extent of using others to push their agendas and that is what they want people to avoid being caught up in.

He says Police don’t want to be arresting people as this has always been seen as a last resort which is why they are pleading with Fijians to be cautious about sharing and acting on unproven and unsupported information.

Tudravu says the majority of those who are spreading false and misleading information are doing so without a second thought for those who are wanting to go back to work, for the families who have been separated for a long period of time, for families who cannot accord their loved ones their final farewell, for those who are missing important family milestones, for front-line workers who have spent weeks and months away from the comforts of their homes and for Fiji’s future generation whose education is being halted as we try to contain the virus.

He adds that these selfish individuals have managed to cause a divide in society where they are turning against each other rather than working together to fight the virus that has impacted and changed our lives.

Tudravu stresses that people should be treating the virus as the enemy and not each other adding that the best and easiest way to win this battle is to listen and follow advisories and news about the pandemic from the Ministry of Health and relevant trusted stakeholders.

The Acting Police Commissioner also reminded people that the longer they remain defiant the longer the battle against COVID-19 will be.