Misinformation about government stealing land

The Ministry of Lands is trying to eradicate the spread of misinformation claiming the government is involved in land grabs.

Land Use Division Senior Public Relations Officer, Lote Rabuila says there are deliberate attempts to spread false information that the government is stealing iTaukei land.

Rabuila says landowners have brought their concerns to the Ministry after hearing some of these rumours.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve started our public consultation and awareness on the role and the truths about the landbank. We understand well and truly that out there are a lot of misinformation and misconception about what the landbanks are and its roles and these are issues we are trying to address during our public awareness and consultations”.

The Land Bank is administered by the Ministry of Lands.