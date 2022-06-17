Miscommunication over patient transfer

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete

The Ministry of Health is aware of a social media post whereby a patient is being transported from Levuka to Suva at the back of a government vehicle.

The incident happened on Wednesday.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says due to a miscommunication the CWM hospital’s ambulance was not available at the time of the transfer.

The patient was brought to the Lomaiviti Sub-Divisional Hospital in Levuka with injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident.

The patient required treatment at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva as he was also positive for COVID-19.

Doctor Waqainabete says vital checks carried out indicated that the patient is stable enough to be transported via road and sea from Levuka, accompanied by a medical officer.

He came on board the shipping vessel bound for Natovi landing, where an ambulance was to then transport him to the CWM Hospital in Suva.

However, Dr Waqainabete says due to a miscommunication the patient had to be transported at the back of a government vehicle.

He adds the Ministry is taking steps to address this issue and avoid a future recurrence.

The Minister has also stated that due to the rough terrain the ambulance allocated to the Lomaiviti Sub-Divisional Hospital is damaged and has been brought to Suva for much needed maintenance.

The Ministry is anticipating to receive ten new ambulances from a development partner organization in the coming week.