News

MIOT Pacific Medical to invest more than $11m

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 14, 2022 4:20 pm
[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

MIOT Pacific Medical has commended the government for providing tax incentives for those investing in the medical sector.

FijiCare Executive Director, Avi Raju says they will invest around $11 million in the coming months to provide world-class facilities and customer service to Fijians.

Raju says in the next six months, FijiCare, through its subsidiary OmniCare, plans to open two additional MIOT Pacific Medical Centers, one in the Suva-Nausori corridor and another in Nadi.

FijiCare Executive Director, Avi Raju. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

He adds FijiCare hopes to further open two additional branches in other parts of Fiji over the year.

“So what we are really planning is to provide Fijians with conveniently located facilities that provide a range of services. This includes GP services, daycare services, diagnostics such as x-ray and ultrasound, and lab services such as pathology and microbiology. Telemedicine with both local and international expert specialists.”


[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

MIOT International Managing Director, Dr Prithvi Mohandas says, MIOT Hospitals, Chennai, India, is delighted to be back in Fiji.

Mohandas has thanked FijiCare for its mission to give Fijians the best healthcare on offer.

