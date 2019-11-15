Minors engaging themselves in sexual exploitation

With child sexual abuse cases on the rise, Save the Children Fiji has revealed that in some instances minors themselves are engaging in exploitation.

The organization together with international agency End Child Prostitution and Trafficking conducted a survey on the trafficking of children and child prostitution.

It found girls as young as twelve-years-old engaged in prostitution.

Save the Children Fiji Chief Executive Shairana Ali claims the true picture of child trafficking and prostitution in Fiji remains hidden.

“It is quite an organized network. We have taxi drivers involved, we have people from the community involved so we do know it is happening. There is a market for it as well, particularly in the tourist areas so there is all sort of vulnerabilities children are facing at the moment.”

Ali says they are alarmed by the findings especially since these young Fijians are choosing to engage in such behaviour.

“This is because of various issues such as poverty at home, they are neglected by the parents. They are school dropouts so they don’t have much to do. They looking for easy ways of getting an income. There are also issues where they want to have access to things, for example, recharge cards, internet and they do go and engage in sexual activities to obtain money to be able to buy those things.”

While not disclosing figures, Ali confirms such cases were referred to them and have been handed to the Child Services Unit.

Since 2013, three people have been handed lengthy sentences for domestic trafficking, sexual servitude, and pornographic activities involving children.