Minor leak led to oil spill

Initial investigation into the oil spill at Lami Harbor indicates that it was a minor leak from a derelict vessel.
Environment Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy confirmed this at a press conference today.
Dr Reddy says large portion of the leak has evaporated while preparation is underway to get professionals to remove the remaining oil.
The oil spill occurred at Draunibota in Lami.
