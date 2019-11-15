Home

News

Minor damage to water supply infrastructure

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 27, 2020 2:29 pm
[PIC: WAF]

The only major damage to the Water Authority of Fiji’s infrastructure in the Northern Division is to the submerged connection from Lekutu in Bua to Galoa Island.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says the underwater piping system which was only commissioned in October suffered severe damage.

Seruiratu says this is the second time it has been damaged and they are working to improve the quality of material used in the system.

Article continues after advertisement

He says WAF has arranged for divers to undertake the repair work.

“They will start working on it on Monday because we need divers, special divers to do that. The divers are on their way. Water Authority is organizing that and we will fix that underwater piping system for Galoa.”

Seruiratu adds, the other major issue is blocked catchments and broken pipes due to landslides but compared to previous disaster, the damage is not that bad.

WAF is still working on the damage bill for its infrastructure.

The larger cost incurred in Vanua Levu will be water cartage.

