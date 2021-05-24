Ministry works to expand production

The Ministry of Agriculture is working out ways to help expand vegetable production during their offseason.

Part of the Ministry’s plan is introducing new technology that can mitigate extreme weather conditions, especially between October to March when production is affected.

The Ministry of Agriculture has strengthened its ‘Protected Agriculture’ and ‘Supported Agriculture’ programme assistance materials to help extend periods of production at on-site farms.

Article continues after advertisement

Agriculture Minister, Dr. Mahendra Reddy says the Ministry’s goal is to avoid the hike in vegetable prices during the offseason, and this can only be addressed if more vegetables are in the market.

Some of these vegetables include tomatoes, cabbage, beans, and lettuce to name a few.

Dr. Reddy says other factors affecting production are heavy rainfall, high temperatures, and humidity.

He says they are working to provide successful farmers with agriculture protective equipment such as a greenhouse or nursery including an irrigation facility.

This will also help meet the vegetable demands locally and also in the export markets.