Ministry works to enhance food security

The Ministry of Agriculture is working to ensure that Fiji’s food security is not dependent on imports.

Speaking at the Japan Government handover of excavator and Tip Truck at the Lakena Agriculture Station yesterday, Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy made the remarks following the challenges faced by the industry due to the Ukraine-Russian crisis.

Dr.Reddy says the support rendered by the Japanese government will help support the aim of the Ministry.

Article continues after advertisement

“This will greatly assist us in our projected plan to expand the Agriculture sector into $2billion industry and exports from the current $121million to $1/2 billion over the next 9 year period.”

Japan’s Ambassador to Fiji Kawakami Fumuhiro says the support is in line with Fiji’s Twenty-Year and Five Year Development Plan, particularly Food and Nutrition Security as well as Competitive, Sustainable and Value-adding Agriculture.

The Excavator and two Tip trucks cost over $390,000 and it will boost the Agricultural Economic growth in the Northern Division.