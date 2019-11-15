Ministry works to address coastal inundation

Residents of Lovu in Lautoka will soon not have to worry about coastal erosion that has been eating away at their land.

This follows the commissioning of the new mangrove nursery in the area.

The nursery provided by the Ministry of Environment is an affirmation of the Government’s commitment towards protecting coastal communities from the harsh impacts of climate change.

Minister for Environment Dr Mahendra Reddy says they have implemented some hard infrastructure interventions despite the high cost involved.

“Our effort to use the very fundamental and foundations of nature to protect our infrastructure and coastal communities by building resilience amongst the coastal areas. Mangrove is such a plant species that we’re trying to develop and work with the community to expand on its stock.”

Dr Reddy adds that Mangrove, the main nature-based solution in addressing coastal erosion is also under threat due to human activities.

“Whoever needs mangrove seedlings to plant in their area, we are willing to provide the seedling to their doorstep at no cost to them.”

The Ministry is now putting its National Adaptation Plan and National Development Plan policy into tangible action and is committed to protecting vulnerable Fijian from coastal inundation and erosion.