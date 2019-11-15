Ministry works on establishing a waste management company

The Local Government Ministry is working on establishing a waste management company.

Minister Premila Kumar says with the Naboro landfill running out of space and more pits being dug to accommodate waste, municipal councils will have to relook at their garbage collection strategy.

Kumar says they’ve put out an advertisement to see how they can properly manage waste rather than each municipality doing its own collection.

“We want to have a waste management company owned by four municipalities and they provide that service. So once the municipalities come together their resources are all pulled in and it makes sense when you provide such service. They can have transfer stations to reduce this cost of taking the trucks to Naboro landfill. It’s quite a bit of a distance and we’ve seen with Nasinu that one load of rubbish which you see a big pile on the roadside – a truck is not sufficient to carry that. When we look at how many trips they can do, a single truck can do either two trips or three trips.”

The Minister says municipalities should ensure residents separate green waste from the rest of their garbage.

“A good evidence of what all goes into the landfill is when one visits Nasinu. You’ll be able to see white goods with green waste with kitchen waste all piled up on the roadside. Total disregard. If the residents start separating the green waste, white goods and kitchen waste separately a lot can be done. And of course, this is a problem that we see in certain municipalities.”

Meanwhile, the Environment Ministry says it can no longer afford to spend millions of dollars stacking the waste materials at the Naboro landfill.