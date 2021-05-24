Ministry works on a solution for staff leave

The Ministry of Health has assured hundreds of medical workers around Fiji that they will not lose their leave entitlements.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong clarified this after the Fiji Nursing Association claimed some nurses have been unable to carry forward their annual leave.

Dr. Fong confirms a memo was sent out suspending all leave for health workers in December.

However, this was not because leave was being cancelled, instead, he says the idea is to bring everyone in so that the senior managers can organize leave dates properly.

The Permanent Secretary says other options being explored include paying workers in lieu of sending them on leave and transferring some leave days to the new contract.

Dr. Fong has assured that no employee will lose his or her leave.