Ministry working to address water issues in Lau

The Ministry for Rural and Maritime Development says they are working with relevant stakeholders to address water problems in the Lau group.

This after several villages in Lau raised concern with a team from United Nations and the government on the difficulty to obtain clean safe drinking water.

Permanent Secretary David Kolitagane says they are looking at innovations that will address the water issues for most of the islands in Lau.

Article continues after advertisement

“WAF’s team are on the ground. The aim is to develop solution papers, document, really document the critical issues, make sure the statistics are there, the population that is affected and what type of water solutions are best.”

Meanwhile, over 500 villagers in Nasau in Moce say they face daily problems in obtaining clean water after their source of storage was destroyed.

The villagers had relied on a man-made concrete tank for decades however, it has now run its course, as it has sustained damage during the two recent cyclones.

Savenaca Waqatabu says the villagers have been issued a stern warning and that is to use water smartly as the main tank which supplies to their household tank is no more.

Waqatabu says they will now fundraise to build back the man-made water tank which for generations has been their main storage.