Ministry working on proper cold chain facility

The Ministry of Health is working on having a proper cold chain facility to help them transport the Pfizer vaccine to the Northern Division and the maritime islands.

Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are currently rolling out the vaccine only in the Central Division and this has been progressing well.

Doctor Waqainabete says the Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at a certain temperature.

Article continues after advertisement

“At the moment the vaccination for Pfizer for 14 to 12 is just on Viti Levu once we sort out the cold chain and transportation then we will open up Pfizer vaccination for the North. There is a naval boat that is going around the Eastern Division. We have dataloggers that are checking the freezers and the temperatures that we have.”

Doctor Waqainabete says with the Global concern of Omicron variant, vaccination remains vital.

He adds that Fiji needs to be COVID safe to help keep the border and schools open.