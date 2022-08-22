Ministry will take measures to address abuse of resources

Premila Kumar [Source: Twitter]

The Ministry of Education will take drastic measures if it continues to receive reports about abuse of resources.

Minister Premila Kumar says the Ministry has been receiving reports of abuse of boats and engines by some school managements and committee members provided to certain schools.

“The mechanism is very simple, the head of school can report the matter to the Ministry of Education and we can stop the use of free education grants to buy fuel etcetera. We can even take the boat and engine back may not give it to that committee member but to someone else who is responsible.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says the resources for rural and maritime areas are meant to provide students and teachers safe mode of transportation and not for general use.

“We don’t want just the current students to benefit. We want many more students to benefit from this boat and engine. Unfortunately, we have heard that there are some school management and committee members who have been using boat for some other purpose.”

The Ministry of Education has clarified that boats and engines need to be registered in the inventory and uploaded to the Fiji Education Management Information System to curb such practices.