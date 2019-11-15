Ministry will purchase local crops

Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy has assured farmers in the Ra province that the Fijian Government will purchase the crops they sell.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of two tractors to two farming clusters of Vunikavikaloa and Madhuvani, Dr. Reddy encouraged farmers to plant between three to four types of crops.

Dr. Reddy highlighted that farmers need to avoid mono-cropping as there is a risk during natural disasters to the entire crop.

Meanwhile Vunikavikaloa farmer Ashok Kumar acknowledged the Fijian Government’s assistance in providing the timely assistance.

Kumar say the onus is no farmers to be productive.