Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Ministry investigates student brawl in Nadi

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 20, 2021 4:55 pm
Rosy Akbar

The Ministry of Education is reminding all students to refrain from unruly behaviour inside or outside of school.

Videos of a recent brawl between students of a school in Nadi is being shared on social media.

The Ministry has reminded parents and guardians to take a more active role in preventing such displays of violence in or out of school.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister Rosy Akbar says indiscipline should not only be a concern for parents and teachers.

She is also urging the public to be more conscious of the messages being sent when such videos are shared on a public platform.

Akbar says an investigation will be carried out and the students involved will be taken to task as the Ministry will not tolerate any form of indiscipline.

The Ministry continues to monitor student discipline during school hours, and works closely with the Fiji Police Force in managing student behaviour.

She adds any student found engaging in any action that breaches the Student Code of Conduct whether on or off the school compound will be met with strict punishments as per the Student Behaviour Management Policy.

Students displaying violence and engaging in fights in school uniform will be suspended from the school.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.