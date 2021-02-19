Ministry investigates student brawl in Nadi

The Ministry of Education is reminding all students to refrain from unruly behaviour inside or outside of school.

Videos of a recent brawl between students of a school in Nadi is being shared on social media.

The Ministry has reminded parents and guardians to take a more active role in preventing such displays of violence in or out of school.

Minister Rosy Akbar says indiscipline should not only be a concern for parents and teachers.

She is also urging the public to be more conscious of the messages being sent when such videos are shared on a public platform.

Akbar says an investigation will be carried out and the students involved will be taken to task as the Ministry will not tolerate any form of indiscipline.

The Ministry continues to monitor student discipline during school hours, and works closely with the Fiji Police Force in managing student behaviour.

She adds any student found engaging in any action that breaches the Student Code of Conduct whether on or off the school compound will be met with strict punishments as per the Student Behaviour Management Policy.

Students displaying violence and engaging in fights in school uniform will be suspended from the school.