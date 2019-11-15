Ministry will not condone any form of mismanagement: Akbar

The Education Ministry will not condone any form of mismanagement or unnecessary expenses being carried out in relation to the free education grant.

This was highlighted by the Education Minister Rosy Akbar while speaking in parliament yesterday.

Akbar says they sometimes stop the schools from receiving the grants until they become compliant.

“Noncompliance issues are such as reporting on deadlines, submission of the financial accounts, spending details that are not updated, and class audits that are not conducted.”

Akbar says they have noted an improvement in schools on this issue as audit teams are going out and talking to the school heads and management about the usage of the grant.

She adds the Ministry understands that sometimes it causes inconvenience in the operations of the school, however, they want to ensure that schools comply.