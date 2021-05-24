Home

News

Ministry will not be strong-armed

Koroi Tadulala
May 3, 2022 4:37 pm
The Ministry of Environment is strengthening its policies to ensure officers are not strong-armed into exempting Environment Impact Assessment to fast track development.

Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says they have had similar cases in the past where investors strong-armed staff into disregarding EIA reports in the name of development creation.

The Minister remarked that the $1 million fine imposed on Freesoul Real Estate Development by the Suva High Court will act as a deterrent.

Dr Reddy says the Ministry welcomes the decision of High Court Judge, Justice Daniel Goundar on the fine for the illegal development in Malolo Island.

He adds that they will not allow anyone to use any excuses to push for shortcuts which could lead to irreversible damage to the environment.

The Ministry has also warned that they will not hesitate to hold investors responsible and execute them for any breaches.

