Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|No Pfizer vaccination in maritime zones|Ministry concerned with vaccine wastage|Staff implicated in vaccination fraud face sacking|Ministry records 32 new COVID-19 infections|Vaccine hesitancy delays curfew changes|Vaccination campaign for children starts today|Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met|Pfizer vaccination to be rolled out from tomorrow|Masks compulsory at public conferences|Curfew in place to make contact tracing much easier|
Full Coverage

News

Ministry will continue to push for better nursing standards

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
November 26, 2021 4:05 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Fiji is leading the Pacific in developing nurse specialization which is crucial in improving services and access to universal health coverage.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, says nurses are the backbone of the Ministry’s effort in caring for COVID and Non-COVID patients, during one of the most challenging and trying times for the health sector.

Officiating at the Fiji Emergency Nursing Virtual Symposium this morning, Dr Waqainabete says nurses make up more than 74% of the health workforce in the Pacific region.

Article continues after advertisement

He says nurses have worked around the clock, spending long hours away from family, making life-changing decisions and saving countless lives while risking their own during the pandemic.

This year, for the first time, local nurses are able to enrol in a local Postgraduate Acute Care Programme in Emergency Nursing at the Fiji  National University which will see 10 local nurses graduating with a Masters in Emergency Nursing next year.

He says the Health Ministry will continue to push for better nursing standards because nurses are at the frontline of any response to major incidents and exposed to high levels of risk.

The Minister hopes to see the establishment of Master courses in other critical areas of nursing disciplines in Fiji and the region in the future.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.