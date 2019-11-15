Ministry warns against burning of tyres

The Environment Ministry is now investigating the impacts of inappropriate discarding of used tyres.

Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe says used tyres present a far reaching environmental concern due to serious risk posed by the chemical contents and toxins released from the decomposition of tires.

Wycliffe says tyres are a hazardous waste as they contain oils and heavy metals like lead which can persist in the environment, accumulating killer toxins across communities.

He adds that burning tyres release of toxins that pose serious human health consequences, including respiratory disorders.

Fiji’s laws provide for strict measures to prosecute and stop the improper disposal of tyres and specially trained inspectors and prosecutors are on the lookout for such activities.

The Ministry of Environment is in negotiation with at least four international recycling/green technology companies to set up shop inside the Naboro Tax Free Zone.

It is also trying to put an end to the stacking of wastes-over-waste at the Naboro landfill having researched remediation and recycling technologies.

The new approach will not only recycle waste but also shrink the size of the landfill and save millions of taxpayer dollars.

