Ministry urges students to behave appropriately

Students are being reminded to behave appropriately when travelling by public transport during sporting activities.

Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar says there is a hype around sporting activities, and students sometimes behave irrationally due to the excitement and pride of their schools.

However, Akbar is urging teachers to always accompany students when they travel in school buses, to control and minimize any mishaps that may occur during such events.

The Ministry is also reminding children to always be mindful of road safety and to look after themselves during such competitions.

Akbar says the safety and wellbeing of all Fijian children are paramount to the Ministry.