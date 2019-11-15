Ministry urges public to provide correct info

The Ministry of Housing is urging the public to be honest and provide correct information when applying for the Veilomani Food Bank assistance.

Over the weekend, the Ministry officials found that a family applied for food assistance although they own and operate few taxis.

Officials also found other applicants who were already employed and financially capable of looking after themselves.

Minister Premila Kumar says it is unfortunate that some people are trying to beat the system, denying those who desperately need assistance.

Kumar says the Veilomani Food Bank is for those who genuinely need assistance.

The Ministry has so far distributed food packs to 38 families in Suva, Lami, Nasinu, Davuilevu, Koronivia, Valelevu, HART residence in Newtown, Waidamudamu settlement, Cunningham Stage 1, Khalsa Road and Waila.