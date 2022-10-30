Ministry urges landowners to utilize their land resourcefully

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Agriculture is urging Landowners to utilize their land resources for agricultural purposes to help generate positive returns to the Fijian economy through this primary industry.

While speaking to farmers of Navatusila District in the highlands of Navosa yesterday, Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Environment Dr. Mahendra Reddy highlighted that idle land was a wasted resource and the onus was on landowners to put it to good use.

Dr. Reddy has reminded farmers to pursue agriculture on a large scale as a commercial venture to drive growth and development in their remote locations.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds there is a lot of unutilized lands that can be used for their own betterment and for the growth and development of the nation.

The Minister is also urging all primary agriculture stakeholders such as labourers, farming households, farmers, entrepreneurs, and landowners to play their part in taking agriculture to its rightful place.

Dr. Reddy reiterated that the Ministry is always on hand to provide the needed support for farmers to venture into any particular farming of their choice.