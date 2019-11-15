Ministry urges children to speak out against abuse

The Social Welfare Ministry is urging children to speak out against any form of abuse.

Social Welfare Director, Rupeni Fatiaki says with the increasing cases of child abuse recorded by relevant stakeholders, it’s crucial that a holistic approach is taken.

As part of the Child Welfare Act, Fatiaki says they’re working with relevant authorities to help address the issue.

Article continues after advertisement

“Unless it is brought out to the open it is going to be covered because normally when such cases happen, they always threaten the victims not to say it they will do something to them. I would encourage children who are victims to please come up and tell their parents, their teachers, someone they know they can relay it to.”

Fatiaki is also calling on parents to be more responsible.

The Child Services Unit under the Social Welfare Ministry recorded 1301 child abuse cases last year.