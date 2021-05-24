Home

Ministry to support Sakoca families affected by fire

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
November 1, 2021 4:05 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar, has assured families at Sakoca Settlement in Suva who lost their homes in a fire over the weekend that the government will assist them.

The fire early Sunday morning in one of the homes spread rapidly through the others, destroying six and partially damaging one.

Meeting the families today, Akbar assured that under their Fire Relief Assistance program the immediate basic needs of the victims would be catered for.

Article continues after advertisement

She says they are collecting information and will be working with the Ministry of Housing in arranging temporary shelter while also looking into other assistance and ways to help their children go back to school.

The families have also sought advice from the Department of Social Welfare and the Department of Housing on how they can be further assisted.

