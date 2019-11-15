Ministry to seize under-sized fish

The Ministry of Fisheries will continue collecting data into the festive season regardless of criticism of its operations.

Permanent Secretary Craig Strong clarified the role of the data collectors after social media comments that they were confiscating fish from vendors.

Strong expressed disappointment about the misleading information circulating on social media.

Article continues after advertisement

“Something that complicates collecting data in Fiji is that we have multiple channels of our fish coming to the marketplace. We don’t regulate landing sites, so we can’t stand at landing sites expecting everyone that catches fish to bring them in. Really our data collectors who go out to the municipal markets and they go regularly. They go to the Lautoka fishery, the Labasa fishery, Bayley Bridge, Nausori and that’s essentially what they do. They weigh and measure. They don’t confiscate, that’s not their role. Their role is to give us the data and allow us to make informed decision on how we manage our fishery.”

Regular fish vendors have been proactive and working with the ministry in terms of data collection.

Craig says this festive season their compliance and enforcement officers will also be out confiscating the fish, ensuring no under-sized catch is sold.

“So obviously our officers defer from our data collectors, those are our officers that you see on a regular basis, and particularly focusing on undersized crabs that’s obviously something that we focus on, but you’ll see our officers and those officers are the ones that are making sure that there is compliance. They are the compliance and enforcement officers and our data collectors are very much scientific in their approach.”

The collection of data by the Ministry of Fisheries and strict enforcement by its officers is aimed at maintaining healthy and abundant oceans.