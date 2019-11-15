Ministry to schedule quarterly meetings for farmers

The Agriculture Ministry has scheduled farmers’ quarterly meetings.

Agriculture Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy says this follows concerns raised by farmers that Agriculture officers in the field hardly visit farmers and not issues they face.

Dr. Reddy says this will also help the Ministry to monitor commercial farmers in an effort to meet their targets.

“We have drawn up a schedule and we have given it to our technical officers where they will hold meetings to hear out farmers’ issues, and what problems and challenges they are facing”

Dr. Reddy says this will also allow the Ministry to offer technical advice to farmers.

The Ministry is working closely with farmers to help get the Agriculture sector back on track especially in meeting the demands locally and also overseas.