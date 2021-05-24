Ministry to revise National Energy Policy

The Infrastructure Ministry in collaboration with relevant stakeholders is working towards revising the National Energy Policy.

Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate says the revised policy will set the direction towards transforming and decarbonizing our economy.

He adds that Fiji is committed to reduce our carbon emissions and advance the uptake of renewable energy as well as energy efficiency technologies in all sectors of the economy.

This will also assist the Ministry towards meeting our Sustainable Development goals.

Usamate says this policy aims to address threats confronting the sector including inadequate energy supplies, high reliance on imported fuels, impacts of climate change among others.

The Ministry is banking support and contribution from the public in our energy transition pathway in order to recover our economy, environment, and the lives of Fijians.