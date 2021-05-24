Home

Ministry to review its suppression measures

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 31, 2022 5:50 am

The Ministry of Health will be reviewing its suppression measures to ensure they are compatible with the highly transmissible characteristics of the Omicron variant.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they are monitoring the situation overseas to identify any possible gaps in our process and system.

The Ministry is also looking at the impact of trying to lift any restrictions.

Article continues after advertisement


Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong [Source: Fijian Government]

Doctor Fong says their objective is to live with the virus and at the same time ensure a high level of transmission suppression and prevention of severe outcomes.

“We need to see whether we will need more heavy-handed suppression measures or just have to target the individual suppression measures. If we do something that allows mixing and the immunity wanes, what do we do then? Do we go back to square one?”

The Ministry is also cautious in reviewing COVID measures currently in place.

The Ministry of Health acknowledges that the risk of a resurgence of endemic variants and the arrival of new variants remain high.

