Ministry to recruit part-time litter prevention officers

The Waterways and Environment Ministry will soon be recruiting part-time litter prevention officers.

These officers will be issuing infringement notices to people caught littering in public.

Environment Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy says this will act as a deterrent to Fijians so they can refrain from this unhealthy behaviour.

Dr Reddy says littering and the careless disposal of rubbish has contributed immensely to flooding and health hazards.

“You need to have some self-pride. You need to have pride for your villages and the mangroves and you need to protect those. You cannot just willingly throw rubbish. I’m so proud of our younger generation in schools they are so conscious, they will tell their parents not to throw rubbish.”

He says villages should ensure that rubbish is disposed safely to ensure their environment remains clean and free from diseases.